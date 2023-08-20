abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (LON:APEO) Trading Down 2.1%

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 440.50 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 442 ($5.61). 47,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 85,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 451.50 ($5.73).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 444.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 444.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £679.58 million, a P/E ratio of 455.67 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,649.48%.

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

