Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.49. 2,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aryzta in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.54.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers pastries, cookies, donuts, muffins, buns, bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products.

