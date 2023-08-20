Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Primary Health Properties Plc (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Separately, HSBC lowered Primary Health Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.31.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

