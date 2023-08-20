NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Trading Down 5.6%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. 20,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 71,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

NeoVolta Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

Get NeoVolta alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in NeoVolta during the 3rd quarter worth $1,837,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in NeoVolta during the 3rd quarter worth $1,475,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NeoVolta by 741.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 126,200 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NeoVolta during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NeoVolta during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.