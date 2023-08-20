Michael L. Hance Acquires 411 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) insider Michael L. Hance acquired 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.66 per share, for a total transaction of $24,931.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD opened at $64.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.92. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $402.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Forward Air by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

