Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Director Buys $42,300.00 in Stock

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) Director Edward William Jr. Kay bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,945.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vuzix Stock Performance

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. Vuzix Co. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.86.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 259.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vuzix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vuzix by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vuzix by 1,554.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

