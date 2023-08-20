MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Trading Up 2.1%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

