Scott G. Davis Sells 37,446 Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) COO Scott G. Davis sold 37,446 shares of Ekso Bionics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $37,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,372 shares in the company, valued at $331,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EKSO. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

