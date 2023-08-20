Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $40,483.80 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $40,483.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNLI opened at $22.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

