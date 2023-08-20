Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) CEO Buys $23,000.00 in Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) CEO Georgios Palikaras bought 100,000 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,385,490 shares in the company, valued at $318,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Meta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMAT opened at $0.22 on Friday. Meta Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

Institutional Trading of Meta Materials

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Meta Materials by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

See Also

