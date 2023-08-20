ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Buys $40,500.00 in Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) Director William Thompson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.20.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 23.44%. Equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNOB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Further Reading

