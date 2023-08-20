Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Shares Down 1.6%

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 4,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 9,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

