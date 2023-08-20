B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Stock Price Down 0%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 12,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 30,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 ( NASDAQ:RILYN Free Report ) by 10,487.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,950 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.