T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Trading Down 8.2%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.80. 3,279,133 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,840,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on T Stamp from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T Stamp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Free Report) by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of T Stamp worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

