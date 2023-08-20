Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $21.93. Approximately 1,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 16,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF by 231.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,085,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,648,000 after purchasing an additional 386,484 shares during the last quarter.

About Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF

The Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (TIME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and aims to invest in domestic companies that best utilize 5G internet and cloud-based products and services. TIME was launched on Jan 27, 2022 and is managed by Clockwise Capital.

