Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Trading Down 6%

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.82 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.85 ($0.10). Approximately 847,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,145,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.35 ($0.11).

Poolbeg Pharma Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £39.25 million, a PE ratio of -785.00 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.02.

About Poolbeg Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class broad spectrum RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Poolbeg Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poolbeg Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.