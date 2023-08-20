Kevin Joseph Smith Sells 4,118 Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $36,814.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,001.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CS Disco Price Performance

Shares of LAW stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. CS Disco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in CS Disco by 96.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CS Disco by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CS Disco by 60.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on CS Disco from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CS Disco from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

