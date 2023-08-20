Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director James K. Sims Buys 10,000 Shares

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) Director James K. Sims purchased 10,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 345,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,778.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Airgain Trading Up 0.7 %

AIRG opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.91. Airgain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79.

Get Airgain alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Airgain by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 872,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 716,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,622 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 570,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Airgain

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.