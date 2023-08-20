Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director James K. Sims Buys 10,000 Shares

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) Director James K. Sims purchased 10,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 345,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,778.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Airgain Trading Up 0.7 %
AIRG opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.91. Airgain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Airgain by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 872,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 716,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,622 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 570,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
