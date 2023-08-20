Michael P. Monahan Purchases 5,000 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) CFO Michael P. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 358,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,804.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SKIN stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.28. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 22.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKIN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

