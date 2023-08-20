Karl Siegling Purchases 30,869 Shares of Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling bought 30,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$24,633.46 ($15,995.75).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, August 9th, Karl Siegling bought 71,934 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$57,403.33 ($37,274.89).

On Tuesday, August 1st, Karl Siegling bought 17,837 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,144.74 ($9,184.90).

On Wednesday, July 26th, Karl Siegling acquired 18,012 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,193.46 ($9,216.53).

On Wednesday, June 28th, Karl Siegling acquired 25,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,200.00 ($11,818.18).

Cadence Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cadence Capital Company Profile

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.