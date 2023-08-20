CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) CFO Sells $38,388.36 in Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $38,388.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE LAW opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. CS Disco, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $15.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CS Disco from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CS Disco from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

