EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO Sells $23,412.24 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $23,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 191,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EVER stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 10.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EverQuote by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

