Insider Selling: Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) SVP Sells $24,480.00 in Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) SVP Kraig Yarbrough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $24,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kraig Yarbrough also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

On Tuesday, August 15th, Kraig Yarbrough sold 1,302 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $16,275.00.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBS opened at $12.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Texas Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Community Bancshares

About Texas Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.