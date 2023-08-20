Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Sells 1,539 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $30,949.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,207.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 2.4 %

SILK opened at $21.25 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 9.69.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 87,654.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,044,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,756,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022,810 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 61.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,474,000 after buying an additional 2,002,423 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after buying an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,788,000 after buying an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,965,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,357,000 after buying an additional 283,580 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silk Road Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SILK

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.