Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj Purchases 14,000 Shares

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,560.00.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$2.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.74. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.39 and a 1 year high of C$7.18. The stock has a market cap of C$529.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

