Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 1,311 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.60 per share, with a total value of C$27,006.60.

Shares of TSE:TC opened at C$27.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,118.19. The company has a market cap of C$296.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.79. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of C$21.62 and a 52 week high of C$68.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.31.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

