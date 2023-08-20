Insider Buying: Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Insider Purchases 1,311 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 1,311 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.60 per share, with a total value of C$27,006.60.
Tucows Price Performance
Shares of TSE:TC opened at C$27.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,118.19. The company has a market cap of C$296.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.79. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of C$21.62 and a 52 week high of C$68.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.31.
Tucows Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tucows
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.