JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Trading Down 2%

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.60 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 88.60 ($1.12). 341,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 412,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.40 ($1.15).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 20.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.95. The firm has a market cap of £384.59 million, a P/E ratio of -227.18 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s payout ratio is -1,025.64%.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

