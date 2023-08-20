Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Trading Down 2.7%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.22 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.23). 1,254,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 857,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.24).

Arrow Exploration Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

