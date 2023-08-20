Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. Purchases 5,000 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,681.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
GeneDx Stock Down 5.6 %
GeneDx stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81,007 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.
About GeneDx
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
