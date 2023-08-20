Atul Varma Sells 459 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $42,342.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $91.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 61.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hamilton Lane

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.