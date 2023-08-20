Atul Varma Sells 459 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $42,342.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hamilton Lane Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $91.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Hamilton Lane
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Lane
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.