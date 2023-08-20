Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hess by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after buying an additional 1,987,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after purchasing an additional 682,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $797,665,000 after purchasing an additional 55,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,806,000 after purchasing an additional 150,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess stock opened at $155.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.26.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

