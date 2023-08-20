Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,374 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Arvinas worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 35.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 466,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 48.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $32,292.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,846.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. Arvinas’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

