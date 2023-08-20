Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HSBC began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,202 shares of company stock worth $9,852,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

