Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 137,941 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,941 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Sabre worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after acquiring an additional 332,077 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Sabre by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,863,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sabre by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,036,000 after buying an additional 259,839 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,810,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,508,000 after buying an additional 569,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,096,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,676,000 after buying an additional 47,403 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Insider Transactions at Sabre

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sabre news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,309.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $936,250 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $5.08 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

