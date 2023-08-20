Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $89.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.97.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.77.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

