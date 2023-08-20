Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 56,964 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,964 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 508,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $2,950,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ardelyx by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,673,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $786.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $41,453.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 887,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ardelyx news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,430 shares in the company, valued at $986,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $41,453.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 887,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,940.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,609 shares of company stock valued at $260,506 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardelyx

Ardelyx Profile

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.