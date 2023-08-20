Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 238,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Ero Copper at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ero Copper during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 1,531.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.15. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

