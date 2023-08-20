CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lessened by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 166,443 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after buying an additional 155,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $989,261,000 after buying an additional 1,006,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.0 %

CVS opened at $66.81 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.