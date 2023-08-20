Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $482.29 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $595.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total value of $383,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,877,106.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total transaction of $383,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,877,106.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,260,554.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,137 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,502. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

