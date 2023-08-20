Tredje AP fonden Lowers Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,121 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $123,506,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $105,665,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $73,989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,523,000 after buying an additional 807,337 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Crown by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,464,000 after acquiring an additional 728,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

Crown Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $101.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

