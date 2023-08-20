Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Impinj worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Impinj by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Impinj by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Impinj by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Impinj alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $140,592.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $140,592.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $197,362.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,963.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 517,981 shares of company stock worth $30,656,237 and have sold 23,607 shares worth $2,217,445. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.73. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.