Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Duolingo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth about $415,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth about $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,070,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $5,105,768.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,070,117.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,355 shares of company stock valued at $15,125,116. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Down 2.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL stock opened at $123.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.15. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.84 and a beta of 0.36. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $168.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

