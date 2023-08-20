Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 14,909 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 697.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.6 %

DG opened at $162.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.48. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

