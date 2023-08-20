Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 13,087 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,060.92%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.