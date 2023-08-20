Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Terex were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Terex by 87.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Terex by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEX opened at $56.81 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

