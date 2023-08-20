Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.08 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,152,000 after acquiring an additional 121,270 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,824 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $401,205.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,156 shares of company stock valued at $32,964,968 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $180.54 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $190.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.90 and a 200-day moving average of $156.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks



Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

