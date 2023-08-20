Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,057 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,070.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHG opened at $22.20 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.65) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

