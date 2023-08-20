Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,088,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,743 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 50,810 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 122,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of UEC opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.50 and a beta of 2.05. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Uranium Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,730 shares in the company, valued at $246,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

