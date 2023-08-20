Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.49 Million Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,466 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after buying an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,690,000 after buying an additional 1,192,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,167,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,441,000 after buying an additional 512,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after buying an additional 552,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.