Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,093 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 283,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37,354 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 432,049 shares of the software company’s stock worth $166,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 3,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $508.13 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $231.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $505.88 and a 200-day moving average of $417.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.